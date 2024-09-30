Onshore Equipment Repair Progressing Well as Tyra II Ramp Up Remains On Track

BlueNord, the partner in the Tyra II project along with TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden, has informed that the onshore repair of the second transformer for Tyra II is progressing well, with full technical capacity of Denmark’s largest offshore gas development expected to be reached by the end of 2024.

The onshore repair of the second transformer is progressing well, and the transformer is expected offshore on the Tyra facilities in the fourth quarter, followed by installation and integration according to the plan.

The issue with the second transformer was identified in July 2024, which impacted the commissioning of the Tyra II facilities.

This was the second technical issue TotalEnergies, as the operator of Tyra II on behalf of the partners forming the Danish Underground Consortium in charge of the development, identified since the restart of production at Tyra II in March 2024.

The first issue, identified in April, was also related to intermediate pressure compressor transformer, and has since been resolved, and brought back offshore to Tyra facilities in late August 2024.

In line with operator’s earlier communicated notifications, BlueNord expects production and ramp-up of Tyra II to continue into fourth quarter, with maximum technical capacity reached by the end of 2024.

With these assumptions, BlueNord expects Tyra production guidance of 4.0 – 6.0 mboepd, net average for quarter four of 2024, and with an expected December 2024 exit rate from Tyra of ca 30.0 mboepd net to the company.

Tyra is Denmark's largest natural gas field. In 2019, gas production and deliveries were suspended to allow for the field's redevelopment, which had become necessary due to natural subsidence of the reservoir.

The Tyra II project restarted production in March 2024, and the ramp-up of activities was expected to last four months from the first production.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.