Another Technical Issue Impacts Tyra II Commissioning

TotalEnergies, the operator of the Tyra II project on behalf of consortium partners, has faced another technical issue during the commissioning of Denmark’s largest offshore gas development.

TotalEnergies, the operator of the Danish Underground Consortium in charge of Tyra II redevelopment, has concluded the hook-up and commissioning work on the Tyra West and Tyra satellite fields, however a technical issue occurred with the Low Pressure (LP) compressor transformer.

The operator has confirmed that immediate actions have been taken to remedy the impact and initiate repairs and all the teams and external suppliers are fully mobilized.

Several ongoing actions are being taken to mitigate the issues impacting the commissioning of the Tyra II facilities.

According to the findings from the investigation into technical issues, the Danish Underground Consortium - consisting of TotalEnergies (43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%), and Nordsøfonden (20%) – expects the commissioning and further ramp-up of the production from the new Tyra II facilities will continue into the fourth quarter of 2024.

While the remediation steps are in progress, efforts related to testing and commissioning continue with an aim to partially resume production from Tyra II during the summer of 2024, according to TotalEnergies.

As a result of these efforts, the Harald field is expected to resume production shortly. The Harald gas production will initially support the Tyra commissioning and hence only minor additional export volumes are expected, however, intermediate solutions are still expected to be put in place.

The start of processing and export of gas from the Harald field was achieved on April 10, 2024.

The Tyra II project restarted production on March 22, 2024. It represents the largest project carried out on Danish Continental Shelf with the fabrication and installation of eight new platform topsides.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.

As reported earlier, the operator and its partners first encountered technical issue with the intermediate pressure (IP) gas compressor at Tyra II which impacted the commissioning of the project earlier in 2024, launching the repair works in May.