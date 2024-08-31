Tyra II Transformer Repair Completed

Operator TotalEnergies has repaired the intermediate pressure compressor transformer at Tyra II that was subject to an operational occurrence in April 2024 which delayed ramp-up to maximum capacity.

It was repaired onshore and is now back at the Tyra facilities offshore Denmark.

Total Energies now expects maximum technical capacity to be reached in Q4 2024.

This ramp-up of export volumes is now expected to be slower than that reflected in the production guidance published by BlueNord on July 10, 2024, and the company is therefore placing its Tyra production guidance for Q3 2024 and Q4 2024 under review. BlueNord expects to update the market with further details in due course.

Tyra is Denmark's largest natural gas field. In 2019, gas production and deliveries were suspended to allow for the field's redevelopment, which had become necessary due to natural subsidence of the reservoir. Between 2020 and 2022, eight new platforms were installed, including six wellhead and riser platforms, an accommodation platform and a processing platform. Since production was restarted in 2024, Tyra II is one of the most advanced offshore gas facilities in the world.



