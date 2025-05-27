FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão Starts Production

SBM Offshore announces that FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão is formally on hire as of May 24, 2025 after achieving first oil and the completion of a 72-hour continuous production test leading to final acceptance.

As part of the Mero-4 project, the FPSO will be connected to 12 wells, with an operational capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil production and 12 million cubic meters of gas compression per day (Shell share 19.3%). The FPSO is located 180 kilometres from the coast of Rio de Janeiro in a water depth of approximately 2,000 metres.

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão is owned and operated by special purpose companies owned by affiliated companies of SBM Offshore (55%) and its partners (45%). The FPSO will operate under 22.5-year charter and operation services contracts with Petrobras.

The FPSO is installed at the Mero unitized field located in the Santos Basin, approximately 160 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The Mero unitized field is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. – PPSA (3.5%), representing the government in the non-contracted area.

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão follows the start-up of FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, which is on hire since February 16, 2025 and is the fifth Fast4Ward® FPSO entering operation.

The FPSO Guanabara (Mero-1), the FPSO Sepetiba (Mero-2), and the FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias (Mero-3), came online in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively. In total, the four FPSOs and an Early Production System (EPS) have a total installed production capacity of 770,000 barrels of oil per day.



