Japanese Firm Joins Floating Wind Demo off Spain

(Credit: Esteyco)

Electric Power Development Co. (J-POWER) has joined the WHEEL project, a floating offshore wind power demonstration project in Gran Canaria, led by Spanish firm Esteyco.

In the demonstration project, a floating offshore wind turbine, rated at 6.17 MW, will be constructed and tested using WHEEL, a floating foundation technology developed by Esteyco.

 WHEEL combines the advantages of barge-type foundations and spar-type foundations.

Barge-type foundations are floating structures with a flat-bottom design that maintain stability by maximizing the surface area in contact with the water. They can be used in shallow waters.

On the other hand, the spar-type foundations are cylindrical structures that extend deep below the waterline to lower the center of gravity, maintaining stability and reducing sensitivity to wave motion.

While various floating foundation designs are currently under development, the WHEEL foundation, being primarily made of concrete, offers potential benefits over steel-based designs.

 These include cost reductions, lower CO2 emissions during manufacturing, and the potential for greater involvement of local businesses due to easier manufacturing.

Through the project, J-POWER aims to acquire knowledge in the manufacturing, assembly, installation, and operation of floating offshore wind power, contributing to the development of floating offshore wind power projects in Japan and abroad.

Foundation manufacturing is scheduled to begin in June 2025, to be followed by installation expected to take place during the first quarter of 2026 

Operations are planned to begin during the second quarter of 2026.

