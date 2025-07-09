Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside Finds South Korean Partners to Advance LNG Value Chain

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Woodside Energy has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Engineering and Hyundai Glovis, establishing a strategic framework to collaborate on liquefied natural gas (LNG) project development, engineering services and shipping logistics.

The MoU will see the parties focus on advancing execution capability and extending their reach into priority LNG markets.

The combination of Woodside’s success in LNG development, Hyundai Engineering’s extensive engineering, procurement and construction experience, and Hyundai Glovis’s global shipping reach positions the parties to respond to growing LNG demand across Asia-Pacific markets and selected new regions.

 “Woodside is pleased to be deepening our longstanding relationship with Hyundai through this agreement. We are confident the synergies and complementary strengths of our organizations will support the delivery of high-quality LNG solutions to meet growing global demand,” said Mark Abbotsford, Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

“This agreement allows Hyundai Engineering to broaden our global LNG experience by working alongside a world-class LNG developer. We are confident in our ability to add value across the full engineering spectrum and deliver integrated solutions for Woodside projects,” added Myoung-Kun Son, Hyundai Engineering Chief Operating Officer.

Offshore LNG Industry News Activity Shipping Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Santos and QatarEnergy Agree Mid-Term LNG Supply
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies to Keep West of Shetland Offshore Assets as...
J.T. Angel jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

One Shelf Drilling Rig Up for New Job in India, Other for...
(Credit: LNG Canada)

Canada Joins LNG Export Nations as First Cargo Sets Sail

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

UK Bags $10B Japanese Investment for Offshore Wind and Hydrogen Projects

UK Bags $10B Japanese Investme

Staatsolie Takes Back Offshore Oil Block in Suriname as Hess Exits

Staatsolie Takes Back Offshore

With 'Indication of Interest', Argeo Suspends Bankruptcy Decision

With 'Indication of Interest',

Empire Energy, Ellevo Set Up Joint Offshore Wind Lifting and Transport Unit

Empire Energy, Ellevo Set Up J

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine