Worley Inks FEED Contract for Scottish Floating Wind Farm

Worley has secured a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for onshore substation for the 560 MW GreenVolt floating wind farm offshore Scotland, being developed by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, a joint venture firm created by Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision.

Worley will develop an all-encompassing design plan for Green Volt’s onshore substation, covering electrical, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance and decommissioning engineering scopes.

A team from Worley’s Aberdeen office will lead the FEED, overseeing an anticipated 12 months of engineering work, in preparation for the next stage in the substation’s build.

Green Volt, headquartered in Aberdeen, says Worley’s plans to deliver the project from the Scottish energy hub was a key aspect to its successful tender.

Green Volt’s onshore substation will be located North of Peterhead connecting a 560 MW floating windfarm 80km off the East Coast of Scotland.

Having secured a Contract for Difference (CfD) from the government last year - and with full onshore and offshore planning approval, it is set to become the world’s largest commercial-scale floating offshore windfarm.

“This is a key project that will provide a sustainable energy supply to the UK’s market, and we’re excited to be part of it. This work aligns perfectly with Worley’s own ambitions and I’m proud that our people are supporting Green Volt’s efforts to meet energy demands efficiently, cost effectively and sustainably,” said Marino Barbi, Senior Vice President UK, Worley.