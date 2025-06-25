Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Libya, Turkey Sign MoU To Conduct Geophysical Study Offshore

Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) had signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish state oil company TPAO to conduct a geological and geophysical study of four offshore areas, NOC said on Wednesday.

"Discussions were also held regarding conducting a two-dimensional seismic survey (10,000 km long), and processing the data resulting from these surveys within a period not exceeding 9 months," Libya's state oil firm said in a statement.

NOC said the agreement was signed in Istanbul by the two companies' executives., It provided no further details.

(Reuters)

Offshore Geoscience Industry News Activity Geophysical Survey Libya Turkiye

