ST Engineering Hires Kongsberg to Equip New W2W Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract for the design and integrated equipment package for a new walk-to-work offshore service vessel (OSV), to be built by ST Engineering Marine in Singapore for an oil and gas company.

The 97-metre vessel of Kongsberg Maritime UT 5520 design will accommodate 106 people and features a motion-compensated gangway to enable safe transfer of personnel between to and from offshore installations.

The new design is a further development of Kongsberg Maritime’s extensive range of vessel types for the offshore energy market.

It builds on recent experience with the successful UT5519DE commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), which are deployed on offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

The vessel is designed for oil and gas operations and will have a greater endurance of up to nine weeks away from shore, compared to a CSOV industry standard of four weeks.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by ST Engineering Marine to supply our latest UT5520 vessel design and an extensive range of Kongsberg Maritime technology for this new vessel.

“Our design teams have drawn on our extensive know-how from decades of offshore operations, to provide a vessel that is optimised for long-distance offshore operations, where efficiency, operational reliability, safety and crew comfort are key considerations,” said Per Kristian Furø, Sales Director - Ship Design, Kongsberg Maritime.

The vessel is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027.