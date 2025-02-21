CNOOC Brings Online Second Phase of Luda Oil Field Project in Bohai Sea

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production at Luda 5-2 North Oilfield Phase II Development Project in the central part of Bohai Sea.

The main production facilities at the project include one new auxiliary production platform and one production wellhead platform.

A total of 29 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 28 production wells and one water source well.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 6,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is heavy crude.

Luda 5-2 North Oilfield is the first oilfield to produce from super heavy oil reservoirs through thermal recovery in China.

Its Phase I Project had already commenced production in 2022. CNOOC Limited made major technological breakthroughs in this project and significantly enhanced the development efficiency of offshore super heavy oil.

The Phase II Project will further tap the resources of the oilfield. Through optimized jet pump injection-production technology, the project realized efficient and economic development of heavy crude, which could further enhance the Company’s energy supply capacity.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.