Wood Expands Engineering Scope for Shell Under $120M Deal

Penguins FPSO (Credit: Shell)

Engineering consultancy Wood has secured a $120 million contract extension by Shell UK to provide brownfield engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) to onshore and offshore assets across the U.K.

The two-year, cost-reimbursable contract extension, centers on providing brownfield EPC services, as well as subsea and integrity management, at the Shell UK-operated St Fergus and Mossmorran onshore terminals and the Nelson, Gannet and Shearwater offshore assets.

New to the contract scope, Wood is also providing EPC services on the Penguins FPSO, which started production at the Penguins field earlier in February.

Penguins is owned by Shell (50%) and NEO Energy (50%) and is operated by Shell.

“We are proud to continue our decades-long relationship with Shell in the UK, focusing on the continued delivery of safe, reliable energy supply. The extension is recognition of our people and their commitment to deliver best-in-class outcomes for our clients,” said Ken Gilmartin, CEO at Wood.

Wood secured the original EPC contract in 2021, and the contract extension will be supported by around 240 Wood employees.

