Canadian Oil and Gas Firm Intensifies Ops at Gas Field Off Türkiye

Trillion Energy has started with the preparations to stimulate two wells at SASB gas field in an effort to enhance production at the project in the Southwestern Black Sea, offshore Türkiye.

During January 2025, Trillion Energy completed installation of new velocity string tubing in two wells located on tripods (Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2) in an operation that took approximately two weeks’ time.

Previously, the company completed installation of new tubing in four wells on the Akcakoca platform during the fall of 2024. A total of six wells have now received the new smaller tubing size to mitigate water loading conditions.

The tripod wells continue to receive nitrogen injections to stimulate production, however, operations have been delayed over the past few weeks due to stormy winter weather conditions.

Both Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2 initially responded positively to the ongoing operational efforts, however, stable long-term flow rates have yet to be sustained.

The company is currently preparing to stimulate the Akcakoca-3 and South Akcakoca-2 wells in the upcoming week using nitrogen, upon suitable weather conditions arriving.

Trillion Energy has sourced a gas lift compressor system for the Akcakoca platform which will provide continuous gas lifting injection to certain wells to assist in production.

Additionally, the company plans to enhance production by installing a Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP) in a well, and two slim-hole Electric Submersible Pumps (ESPs) attached to the new tubing in two wells.

These strategic interventions involving artificial lift are critical to sustaining long-term production rates and optimizing well performance and are expected to occur in the upcoming months, according to Trillion Energy.

The company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field.

SASB is a conventional gas field located in the Southwestern Black Sea, consisting of numerous conventional natural gas pools located in shallow water.

The fields have produced over 43+ BCF since initial development in 2007. Trillion Energy is redeveloping the field with a planned program involving around 17 wells, which started in 2022. Phase B outlines the target to have six producing wells in the first quarter of 2025, including give development wells and one stratigraphic well.