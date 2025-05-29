Valeura Concludes Eight-Well Drilling Campaign in Gulf of Thailand

Canada-based oil and gas company Valeura Energy has completed an eight-well drilling campaign in license B5/27 in Gulf of Thailand with Borr Drilling’s Mist jack-up drilling rig.

At its 100%-operated B5/27 license, Valeura conducted drilling operations at Jasmine C, Ban Yen A, Jasmine D and Ratree developments.

According to the company, the block B5/27 drilling programme was completed safely, on time, and under budget. As a result of the campaign, Valeura said it had maintained oil production rates approximately consistent with its first quarter performance, thereby offsetting the impact of natural declines.

The company’s contracted drilling rig, Borr Drilling’s Mist-jack up, is now being mobilised to the Nong Yao field, where Valeura plans to drill a programme of approximately 10 development wells.

“Block B5/27 is a prime example of how with ongoing drilling activity we can continue to commercialise new accumulations to maintain a stable and predictable stream of cash flow from each of our Gulf of Thailand assets.

“At the same time, we have appraised several additional reservoir intervals which will form the basis of a future drilling campaign on the block. We expect to demonstrate further reserves adds at our next year-end reserves evaluation, giving rise to yet another extension in the economic life of the field,” said Sean Guest, President and CEO.





Jasmine C





Valeura drilled two development wells from the Jasmine C platform. Both wells were successful and exceeded management’s expectation for total oil pay and are currently online as producers, the company informed.

Well C-30ST1H was drilled as a horizontal lateral within the 400 sand reservoir and was completed as an oil producer. The well’s completion design includes an autonomous inflow control device, which has made it possible to complete the well as an oil producer despite being drilled into a mixed gas/oil transition zone.

Well C-39 was directionally drilled to develop three separate reservoir intervals (the 330, 160, and 50 sands), and was successful with all targets. It was completed as a multi-zone producer, with the 330 interval now online.





Ban Yen A





The company drilled three wells from the Ban Yen A platform. Two were primarily development wells with additional appraisal targets, and one was a dedicated appraisal well. The two development wells were successful, having exceeded expectations for total pay, and are online contributing to production.





Jasmine D





Valeura drilled two deviated development wells from the Jasmine D platform. Both were successful and are now contributing to production.

Well D-44 was drilled as a deviated development well with multiple targets. The well encountered its primary targets (the 500 and 600 series sands) as intended, successfully accessing remaining oil at the structure’s crest. In addition, the well verified upside in all of its secondary targets, covering five additional reservoir sands, which indicates the potential for further development of this fault block in the future.

Well D-45 was also drilled as a deviated development well into the block’s main fault block. The well encountered oil in all three of its primary targets (the 250, 245, and 160 sands) and was completed as a multi-zone producer. In addition, the well encountered oil in its secondary 680 sand target, which will be developed by an additional well as part of a future development campaign.





Ratree





The Ratree exploration well intersected its target sand reservoirs as prognosed but encountered only trace amounts of hydrocarbons. Results suggest that oil did not migrate to this particular reservoir trend, resulting in insufficient hydrocarbon charge.

Further prospective trends within the B5/27 block are being evaluated for future exploration potential, Valeura noted.