Floatel Firms Contract for Floatel Superior in North Sea

Floatel Superior (Credit: Floatel International)
Offshore accommodation rig firm Floatel International has secured firm contract with an undisclosed client North Sea client for Floatel Superior.

Floatel Superior will provide services in the second quarter of 2026 under the three-month contract, with with one option month.

Available option period may be extended depending on the start date for the Aker BP’s Yggdrasil charter, Floatel International said.

Floatel Superior, equipped with Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, certified to DP3 class, can accommodate 440 people in single bed cabins. It has a telescopic gangway for client personnel to transfer between the rig and the host installation.

