ExxonMobil Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Egypt

ExxonMobil Egypt, a subsidiary of U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil, has made a gas discovery as part of a drilling campaign in the North Marakia Block offshore Egypt.

The drilling of the Nefertari 1 well at an area with at a water depth of 1,720 meters in the western region of the Mediterranean Sea was conducted using Valaris’ drillship Valaris DS-9.

Gas bearing reservoirs were encountered. ExxonMobil said it will continue to evaluate the results.

QatarEnergy is a partner in North Marakia Block, which is operated by ExxonMobil.

“The results after recording the wells showed the presence of two main layers bearing gas in the Cretaceous formation. Initial estimates of the volume of gas are being calculated.

“This well is not deep, as the final depth reaches about 2,700 meters, which gives hope for the ease and speed of its development. It is also close to existing facilities that have the capacity to receive it.

“Exxon has used all modern drilling technologies along with the latest seismic data processing application to prove the existence of gas discovered in this virgin area for the first time. This discovery will open the door of hope for the western region of the Mediterranean and encourage companies to work there,” Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said in a statement.