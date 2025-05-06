Beacon Offshore Energy Expects First Oil From Shenandoah System in June

U.S. offshore producer Beacon Offshore Energy expects first oil from its Shenandoah floating production system in June, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The floating production unit, which is expected to produce 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), was in the final stage of being hooked up and commissioned, Michael Clarke, Beacon's vice president of deepwater developments, said at a conference in Houston.

The Houston-based privately held company is also looking to sanction the Shenandoah South discovery, Clarke said.

Meanwhile, privately owned offshore producer LLOG Exploration said it expects production from its Salamanca project in August this year.

The Salamanca project seeks to refurbish a former Gulf of Mexico production facility into a floating production unit with a capacity of 60,000 bpd and 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. It was previously expected to start production in mid-2025.

(Reuters)