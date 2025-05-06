Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Beacon Offshore Energy Expects First Oil From Shenandoah System in June

U.S. offshore producer Beacon Offshore Energy expects first oil from its Shenandoah floating production system in June. Credit: Adobe Stock/Mike Mareen
U.S. offshore producer Beacon Offshore Energy expects first oil from its Shenandoah floating production system in June. Credit: Adobe Stock/Mike Mareen

U.S. offshore producer Beacon Offshore Energy expects first oil from its Shenandoah floating production system in June, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The floating production unit, which is expected to produce 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), was in the final stage of being hooked up and commissioned, Michael Clarke, Beacon's vice president of deepwater developments, said at a conference in Houston.

The Houston-based privately held company is also looking to sanction the Shenandoah South discovery, Clarke said.

Meanwhile, privately owned offshore producer LLOG Exploration said it expects production from its Salamanca project in August this year.

The Salamanca project seeks to refurbish a former Gulf of Mexico production facility into a floating production unit with a capacity of 60,000 bpd and 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. It was previously expected to start production in mid-2025.

(Reuters)

Offshore Drilling Production Floating Production Offshore Oil

Related Offshore News

Illustration © Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Valaris Sells Jackup to BW Energy
The U.S. Gulf of Mexico can continue growing oil output even amid geopolitical volatility not seen in decades. Credit: Adobe Stock/frank

US Gulf Oil Output Could Reach 2.4 million Bpd Despite...
Image courtesy Well-Safe Solutions

Rig Retirements Set to Rise as Utilization Falls to Lowest...
© namning / Adobe Stock

Rex’s Akrake Signs Deal for Production Vessels at Seme...

Sponsored

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored to Perfection!

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes Onshore, Offshore Power

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes On

Current News

ABS Approves New Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Design

ABS Approves New Floating Offs

Petrobras Seeks Foreign Partnerships with Brazilian Shipyards

Petrobras Seeks Foreign Partne

Exxon Consortium Produced 668,000 bpd in Guyanese Oil Last Week

Exxon Consortium Produced 668,

Beacon Offshore Energy Expects First Oil From Shenandoah System in June

Beacon Offshore Energy Expects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine