Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ExxonMobil, Egypt’s EGAS Bolster Mediterranean Oil Exploration Efforts

(Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources)
(Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources)

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and ExxonMobil have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the collaboration for Mediterranean Sea oil and gas exploration.

The MoU was signed to establish the necessary foundations for developing the agreements system if ExxonMobil Egypt, ExxonMobil’s Egyptian subsidiary, achieves positive results in the Cairo and Masry exploration areas in the Mediterranean Sea, which the company secured in November 2023.

It will serve as an incentive for the company to prepare an integrated development plan for these areas in the event of positive exploration drilling results.

ExxonMobil has completed a 3D seismic survey over an area of about 11,000 square kilometers, and the evaluation of that data is currently underway in preparation for the start of exploratory drilling programs.

“It is worth noting that the agreement will serve as an incentive for companies to carry out exploration operations seriously, and will also allow the government and the companies to share the expected gains if major discoveries are achieved, resulting in higher-than-expected profits, while aligning the government's share closer to global market standards,” the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said.

To remind, ExxonMobil Egypt made a gas discovery as part of a drilling campaign in the North Marakia Block offshore Egypt earlier in 2025.

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies to Work on Qatar’s Largest Offshore Gas...
Noble Venturer drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Capricornus Prospect in Namibia’s Orange Basin Delivers...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

China's ENN, Zhenhua Oil Ink LNG Supply Deals with ADNOC
(Credit. BP)

BP Loads First LNG Shipment from Greater Tortue Ahmeyim...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes Onshore, Offshore Power

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes On

Current News

Nexans to Deliver Subsea Cables for Second Malta-Sicily Interconnector

Nexans to Deliver Subsea Cable

CNOOC Posts 7.9% Profit Fall Despite Output Growth

CNOOC Posts 7.9% Profit Fall D

LS Marine Solution Gets Cabling Job at Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

LS Marine Solution Gets Cablin

ExxonMobil, Egypt’s EGAS Bolster Mediterranean Oil Exploration Efforts

ExxonMobil, Egypt’s EGAS Bolst

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine