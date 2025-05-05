Valaris Lines Up Five-Well Drilling Job off West Africa for High-Spec Drillship

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has secured a $135 million contract for its Valaris DS-15 drillship, which will be put to work offshore West Africa.

The five-well contract with an undisclosed client is expected to start in the third quarter 2026.

The total contract value, based on an estimated duration of 250 days, is approximately $135 million, including upfront payments for rig upgrades and mobilization.

The total contract value does not include the provision of additional services. The contract includes priced options for up to five wells with an estimated total duration of 80 to 100 days.

“We are excited to have secured another contract for one of our high-specification drillships. As part of this contract, the rig will be upgraded with an enhanced managed pressure drilling system.

“We believe this contract reflects the market’s preference for contractors that can deliver complex drilling solutions with high-specification, seventh generation drillships. In addition, this contract adds to our presence offshore West Africa, where we are well positioned for future contracting opportunities,” said Anton Dibowitz, Valaris’ President and Chief Executive Officer.