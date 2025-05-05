Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Valaris Lines Up Five-Well Drilling Job off West Africa for High-Spec Drillship

© Kim / Adobe Stock
© Kim / Adobe Stock

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has secured a $135 million contract for its Valaris DS-15 drillship, which will be put to work offshore West Africa.

The five-well contract with an undisclosed client is expected to start in the third quarter 2026.

The total contract value, based on an estimated duration of 250 days, is approximately $135 million, including upfront payments for rig upgrades and mobilization.

The total contract value does not include the provision of additional services. The contract includes priced options for up to five wells with an estimated total duration of 80 to 100 days.

“We are excited to have secured another contract for one of our high-specification drillships. As part of this contract, the rig will be upgraded with an enhanced managed pressure drilling system.

“We believe this contract reflects the market’s preference for contractors that can deliver complex drilling solutions with high-specification, seventh generation drillships. In addition, this contract adds to our presence offshore West Africa, where we are well positioned for future contracting opportunities,” said Anton Dibowitz, Valaris’ President and Chief Executive Officer.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas)

Eco Atlantic Moves Forward with Orange Basin Offshore...
Illustration © Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Valaris Sells Jackup to BW Energy
(Credit: CRP Subsea)

CRP Subsea to Supply Well Equipment for Shell’s Whale...
© Kim / Adobe Stock

Chevron Eyes Exploration Well Drilling off Namibia

Sponsored

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored to Perfection!

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes Onshore, Offshore Power

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes On

Current News

Eco Atlantic Moves Forward with Orange Basin Offshore Block Plans

Eco Atlantic Moves Forward wit

Democratic-Led Coalition Sues Trump for Halting Offshore Wind Projects

Democratic-Led Coalition Sues

Sentinel Subsea Completes Well Monitoring Job in North Sea

Sentinel Subsea Completes Well

Huisman Books Two-Crane Order for Sea1 Offshore’s Vessels

Huisman Books Two-Crane Order

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine