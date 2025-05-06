Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell and Google Enter PPA to Extend Life of First Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

© Shell / Henk Honing
© Shell / Henk Honing

Shell and Google have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the electricity produced at 108 MW NoordzeeWind project, extending the lifespan of Netherland’s first offshore wind farm.

The agreement will extend the lifespan of the NoordzeWind offshore wind farm by at least four years beyond its original decommissioning date.

Google purchased 100% of the wind farm's 108 MW capacity, which enabled Shell to pursue permit extensions and invest in crucial upgrades, preventing the premature loss of valuable clean energy.

Shell NoordzeeWind is the oldest and first offshore wind farm to undergo a life extension in the Netherlands.

“The initiative helps to keep existing carbon-free energy resources on the grid that would otherwise have retired.

“To date, we’ve supported over 1 GW of clean energy generation capacity in the Netherlands through PPAs.

“This investment in offshore wind, including our largest offshore wind project ever, reflects our broader commitment to a carbon-free future and our hope to inspire similar partnerships giving new life to clean energy assets facing retirement,” Google said.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: DEME)

DEME Concludes Havfram Acquisition
(Credit: Elia)

Belgian Energy Island in North Sea Starts Taking Shape...
Jet-It trencher (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Expands its Trencher Fleet
© Voyagerix / Adobe Stock

RWE Halts Offshore Wind Activities in US

Sponsored

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored to Perfection!

Experience Custom Yacht Signs and Designs Tailored

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes Onshore, Offshore Power

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes On

Current News

ABS Approves New Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Design

ABS Approves New Floating Offs

Petrobras Seeks Foreign Partnerships with Brazilian Shipyards

Petrobras Seeks Foreign Partne

Exxon Consortium Produced 668,000 bpd in Guyanese Oil Last Week

Exxon Consortium Produced 668,

Beacon Offshore Energy Expects First Oil From Shenandoah System in June

Beacon Offshore Energy Expects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine