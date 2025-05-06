Shell and Google Enter PPA to Extend Life of First Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Shell and Google have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the electricity produced at 108 MW NoordzeeWind project, extending the lifespan of Netherland’s first offshore wind farm.

The agreement will extend the lifespan of the NoordzeWind offshore wind farm by at least four years beyond its original decommissioning date.

Google purchased 100% of the wind farm's 108 MW capacity, which enabled Shell to pursue permit extensions and invest in crucial upgrades, preventing the premature loss of valuable clean energy.

Shell NoordzeeWind is the oldest and first offshore wind farm to undergo a life extension in the Netherlands.

“The initiative helps to keep existing carbon-free energy resources on the grid that would otherwise have retired.

“To date, we’ve supported over 1 GW of clean energy generation capacity in the Netherlands through PPAs.

“This investment in offshore wind, including our largest offshore wind project ever, reflects our broader commitment to a carbon-free future and our hope to inspire similar partnerships giving new life to clean energy assets facing retirement,” Google said.