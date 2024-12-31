Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Galp Finds Oil and Gas Condensate Offshore Namibia

Santorini drillship (Credit: Saipem)
Galp, together with its partners NAMCOR and Custos, has found more light oil and gas condensate in a well at PEL83 license offshore Namibia.

The partners drilled and logged the Mopane-2A well (well #4) in PEL83, which was spudded on December 2, 2024, using Saipem’s Santorini drillship.

Mopane-2A found a hydrocarbon column of gas-condensate in AVO-3 with a thin net pay in the reservoir sweet spot.

The well also discovered a hydrocarbon column of light oil in a smaller reservoir, AVO-4.

Both reservoirs showed good quality sands, with good porosities and permeabilities, high pressures and low fluid viscosities characteristics, with minimum CO2 and no H2S concentrations.

Also, in line with all previous Mopane wells, no water contacts were found.

The partners said they plan to continue to analyze and integrate all new acquired data to allow a better understanding of the Mopane complex, while Galp will continue to assess the commerciality of the discoveries.

As part of the ongoing E&A campaign in the wider Mopane area, the Sanotrini drillship is now moving to the Mopane-3X exploration well location (well #5), targeting two stacked prospects AVO-10 & AVO-13 with expected spud date around January 1, 2025.

In parallel, the joint venture is carrying out a high-density and high-resolution proprietary 3D development seismic campaign over the Mopane complex.

Galp is the operator of the block with 80% interest, while NAMCOR and Custos hold 10% working interest each.

