OMV Petrom Signs Deal to Deliver Gas from Neptun Deep to Moldova

Oil and gas company OMV Petrom has signed the commercial contract with the Republic of Moldova for the delivery of gas from Neptun Deep field in the Black Sea.

The signed contract provides for the supply of natural gas for three years to the virtual trading point (VTP) in Romania, with the final destination being the Republic of Moldova. The gas will come from the offshore Neptun Deep field, the largest natural gas project in the Black Sea and Romania's first deepwater project, with estimated reserves of at least 100 billion cubic meters.

Co-developed by Romgaz and OMV Petrom, the first commercial volumes are expected in 2027, and the contract signed with Energocom became the first concrete step towards regional exploitation of the strategic resource.

To remind, OMV Petrom and Romgaz started drilling the first of the planned 10 production wells at Neptun Deep in March 2025 using Transocean’s Transocean Barents rig.

The drilling of the first well is estimated to take approximately two to three months.

"Through this gas delivery to the Republic of Moldova, Romania confirms its role as a provider of energy security in the region. It is a mission that we assume with responsibility, aware that energy stability is the foundation of a functional economy and a strong state. This step confirms both the viability of the Neptun Deep project, as well as the maturation of the Romanian energy market and our ability to think regionally, strategically, and Europeanly,” said Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Energy of Romania.