Triton FPSO Set for End of June Production Restart as Repair Ops Wrap Up

U.K.-based oil firm Serica Energy has completed the repairs on Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, with the production scheduled to resume end of June, after the annual maintenance program.

Repairs on the Triton FPSO in the North Sea have been ongoing, following issues discovered in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn in January.

The Triton Hub was producing at a rate of approximately 25,000 boepd net to Serica immediately prior to the shutdown.

Following restart, both the W7z well on the Guillemot North West field and the EV02 well on the Evelyn field, which were delivered on schedule and under budget during the Triton downtime, will be brought onto production for the first time, the company said.

The BE01 well on the Belinda field was also drilled and completed ahead of schedule. The well has been flow tested through the COSL Innovator rig earlier in May, delivering rates of 7,500 boepd, constrained by the surface well test equipment design specifications.

Work is underway on the installation of subsea infrastructure, and Belinda is expected to be tied in to Triton and to enter production in early 2026

“Maintenance work at Triton remains on track to restart production around the end of June, with the addition of new wells from the Guillemot North West and Evelyn fields providing the potential for production from the Triton Hub alone to surpass the 25,000 boepd net to Serica delivered earlier in the year. This should support significant cash generation in the second half of the year and beyond,” said Chris Cox, Serica's CEO.