Serica Energy Shuts Down Triton FPSO Due to Storm-Related Damage

U.K.-based oil firm Serica Energy has suspended the production at Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in the North Sea, following the damage caused by the Storm Éowyn in January 2025.

According to Serica Energy, during the storm on January 24, sea spray triggered the fire and gas detection system, causing an automatic production shutdown.

Following an initially successful restart four days later, it was established that the storm had caused minor damage to one of the cargo tanks which required repair.

While preparing to conduct the necessary repairs, an integrity issue was identified with a coupling in the inert gas line required for purging the tanks prior to carrying out the repairs.

Triton has remained offline subsequently pending identification of the root cause of the issue and the best means of resolving it, Serica Energy said.

“Given that the Triton FPSO was recovering strongly from the operational issues of 2024, with material production from new wells, the impact of Storm Éowyn is deeply frustrating. Safety is of course always the number one priority, and we fully support the operator’s actions in ensuring that this supersedes other considerations.

“Recent drilling results illustrate the significant value of proven hydrocarbons in the Triton area. We will continue working with the operator and discussing with them at the highest level all options to secure a lasting improvement in the operating performance of the FPSO,” said Chris Cox, Serica's CEO.

The extent of annual maintenance work in the summer, currently scheduled for 40 days, is also under review. Work continues in parallel on the second gas compressor which, as previously notified, is on track to be available by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The Triton JV has recently received the final draft of a comprehensive third-party engineering study, commissioned by the JV to consolidate prior work, to assess the scope and costs associated with extending the life of the Triton FPSO to a range of Cessation of Production dates up to 2040.

The report has confirmed that, subject to the continuation of the program of maintenance and upgrades, the FPSO has the potential to continue producing well into the next decade.

To remind, the outages at Triton FPSO in 2024 had negatively impacted Serica Energy's annual output.

The company’s production for January 2025 averaged 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with February averaging 27,000 boepd to date.

Serica Energy said its 2025 production guidance is under review, and will be restated or revised pending further clarity on the timeline and implications for the necessary Triton activities.