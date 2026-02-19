Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Staatsolie: Guyana-Suriname Gas Pipeline of ‘High Interest’

Published

© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock
© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock

A pipeline between neighbors Guyana and Suriname to transport gas from their offshore projects would be of 'high interest' to increase the availability of the fuel, said on Wednesday the managing director of Suriname's state-run Staatsolie, Annand Jagesar.

Both countries are separately developing their oil and gas industries offshore, with an Exxon Mobil-led consortium rapidly expanding crude output and seeking to start non-associated gas production in Guyana in the coming years.

In Suriname, a consortium led by TotalEnergies is expected to begin oil output in 2028 through the $12 billion Gran Morgu project, while a separate natural gas development progresses towards final investment decision.

Guyana and Suriname have discussed possible integration projects for years as part of an "energy corridor" that could also include French Guiana and Brazil, but no concrete steps have been made yet.

Jagesar said in a conference in Georgetown that Petronas' Sloanea gas project at offshore Block 52 is expected to have a final investment decision this year after the Malaysian company and Staatsolie declared it commercial in 2025.


(Reuters - Reporting by Kemol King; writing by Marianna Parraga, Editing by Franklin Paul)

