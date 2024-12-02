Galp’s Appraisal Well Delivers Light Oil and Gas-Condensate Off Namibia

Portuguese oil and gas company Galp has found light oil and gas-condensate in an appraisal well drilled in Orange Basin block, offshore Namibia.

The appraisal well, Mopane-1A, was spud on October 23 with Saipem’s Santorini drillship, at PEL83 offshore block.

In an update from November 29, Galp has confirmed that the Mopane-1A well encountered light oil and gas-condensate in high quality reservoir-bearing sands, indicating good porosities, high permeabilities, and high pressures, as well as low oil viscosity characteristics with minimum CO2 and no H2S concentrations.

Together with the Mopane-1X and Mopane-2X findings, this appraisal well confirms the extension and quality of AVO-1.

Galp, which is the operator of the block with 80% interest, and its partners will continue to analyze and integrate all new acquired data, whilst progressing with the upcoming activities, which include E&A wells, and a high-resolution proprietary 3D seismic campaign set to start in December 2024.

Aside from Galp, the partners at the block include NAMCOR and Custos with 10% working interest each.