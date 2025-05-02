Archer Inks Five-Year Deal with Repsol for Drilling Services

Oilfield services firm Archer has signed a five-year contract with Repsol Resources UK for platform drilling services, facilities engineering, coil tubing, wireline services, and downhole well service technologies.

The agreement also includes a two-year optional extension, Archer said.

The strategic partnership will support late-life operations and plug and abandonment activities on Repsol’s extensive platform portfolio including Piper, Claymore, Tartan, Saltire, Auk, Arbroath, Montrose, Beatrice, and Clyde.

A key component of the contract is the P&A scope, covering approximately 130 wells.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Repsol through this major long-term agreement within our strategic focus on P&A services. We have robust technical and attractive commercial offerings within late life and P&A, and our team is committed to delivering operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability in the decommissioning of these assets,” said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.