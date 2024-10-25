Galp Spuds New Appraisal Well Offshore Namibia

Portuguese oil company Galp has started second exploration and appraisal campaign at Orange Basin block, offshore Namibia.

The appraisal campaign is being conducted at blocks 2813A and 2814B, part of PEL 83 license, where Galp is the operator with 80% stake, with Custos Energy and NAMCOR, the National Petroleum Company of Namibia, holding 10% each.

Saipem’s Santorini drillship has arrived on location and operations associated with the Mopane 1-A well have commenced.

Specifically, the Mopane 1-A was spud on October 23, 2024, the partners said.

This appraisal well is the first of an up to four well program potentially consisting of two exploration wells and two appraisal wells. This second campaign on PEL 83 is predicated on providing additional insights into the scope and quality of the Mopane complex.

To remind, in January 2024, the Mopane-1X well discovered significant oil columns containing light oil in high-quality reservoir sands at two different levels: AVO-1 and AVO-2. It was drilled with Odfjell Drilling-managed semi-submersible rig Hercules.

The rig then moved to the Mopane-2X well location, where in March significant light oil columns were discovered in high-quality reservoir sands across exploration and appraisal targets: AVO-3, AVO-1 and a deeper target.

“We look forward to the continuing progress on PEL 83, further unveiling of the potential and quality of the Mopane complex. These efforts should provide additional insights into this world class opportunity and into our broader Orange Basin portfolio located at the heart of this emerging hydrocarbon province.” said Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer of Sintana, which owns 48% stake in Custos Energy.