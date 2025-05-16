ADNOC Partners with ExxonMobil, Occidental to Boost UAE Oil and Gas Capacity

ADNOC has signed agreements with ExxonMobil to expand the capacity of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Upper Zakum field, and with Occidental to explore increasing Shah Gas field’s capacity, as part of multiple strategic agreements that could potentially enable $60 billion of U.S. investments in UAE energy projects.

The agreements include a landmark field development plan with ExxonMobil and INPEX/JODCO to expand the capacity of Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum offshore field through a phased development.

ADNOC also signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Occidental to explore increasing the production capacity of Shah Gas field’s capacity to 1.85 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd) of natural gas, from 1.45 bscfd, and accelerating the deployment of advanced technologies in the field.

The agreements reinforce the shared commitment of the UAE and US to maintaining global energy security and the stability of energy markets.

The enterprise value of UAE energy investments into the US is set to reach $440 billion by 2035, as part of the UAE’s $1.4 trillion investment plan into the country.

“The deep-rooted bilateral relationship between the UAE and the US is underpinned by our shared commitment to enabling energy abundance and we are reinforcing this commitment through these agreements with US energy majors. We see significant opportunities for further UAE-US partnerships across the energy-AI nexus and we look forward to working with our American partners to unlock long-term sustainable value and drive socioeconomic progress,” said Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.

The phased field development plan for Upper Zakum will leverage AI and industry-leading technologies and the deep expertise and strong partnership between ADNOC, ExxonMobil and INPEX/JODCO to sustainably grow production capacity and help meet rising global demand with industry leading low-carbon intensity barrels. Upper Zakum is part of the Zakum field which is the world's second largest offshore field.

The plan will upgrade the Upper Zakum’s infrastructure to include AI-enabled remote operations, receive power from the UAE’s clean energy grid to reduce emissions, and enable the use of artificial islands for drilling activities to enhance environmental protection.

Upper Zakum field is located 84 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi.

Shah Gas field is one of the world’s largest of its kind and is located 180 kilometers southwest of Abu Dhabi. The potential expansion of the facility will provide more gas for domestic industrial growth and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.