Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Industry Leaders Set to Discuss Future of US Offshore CCS Market

© wladimir1804 / Adobe Stock
© wladimir1804 / Adobe Stock

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) and the Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) are organizing fourth annual Offshore CCS & Emerging Technologies Symposium, where industry leaders will gather to discuss the future of U.S. carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The event is just around the corner, taking place on June 3, 2025, at the Rice University Baker Institute in Houston, Texas.

Industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, and innovators are set to convene for forward-looking conversations on the future of U.S. CCS projects and cutting-edge offshore technologies. 

Several sessions are planned throughout the day, featuring speakers from TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Wood, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and others, who will shed more light on CCS research and deliver insights on the current state of CCS industry and future opportunities.

Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Decarbonization CCS Carbon Capture And Storage Symposium

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TenneT)

Topside for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Substation Set to...
Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Drills Two North Sea Wells Fit for CO2 Injection...
Challenger USV (Credit: DeepOcean)

Newbuild USV Challenger Getting Ready for...
© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

DOF Develops Cable Repair Spread for Offshore Wind...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside the RTSYS Comet-300 AUV

Inside the RTSYS Comet-300 AUV

Current News

Industry Leaders Set to Discuss Future of US Offshore CCS Market

Industry Leaders Set to Discus

Polish Shipbuilder Lays Keel for DOF’s New Offshore Support Vessel

Polish Shipbuilder Lays Keel f

ADNOC Partners with ExxonMobil, Occidental to Boost UAE Oil and Gas Capacity

ADNOC Partners with ExxonMobil

Estonia Grants First Offshore Wind Construction Permit

Estonia Grants First Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine