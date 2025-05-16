Polish Shipbuilder Lays Keel for DOF’s New Offshore Support Vessel

Polish shipbuilder CRIST S.A. has held a keel-laying ceremony for an offshore support vessel (OSV), being built for Norwegian vessel owner DOF.

The vessel, provisionally named SeaDragon (NB 110), will 109.7 meters long and 22 meters wide, with the capacity to accommodate 164 people.

It will be equipped with the Walk2Work system, enabling efficient transition from the unit to the platform and back.

Additionally, the use of the DP3 class dynamic positioning system and advanced navigation systems will ensure precise maneuvering even in difficult sea conditions.

Keel laying ceremony (Credit: CRIST S.A.)

It will feature two sets of batteries on board, each with a capacity of 1 MWh, which will significantly reduce the ship's carbon footprint.

The delivery of the vessel, based on the MMC 995L SBC design from MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting, is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

The vessel is configured to perform for a wide variety of services including down staffing and crew change, drilling support, on site safety standby, as well as emergency towing and ice management.

Once delivered, the vessel will operate off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada.