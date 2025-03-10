Palfinger Marine to Equip DOF’s New OSV

Palfinger Marine has secured a contract by CRIST S.A. in Poland to supply a comprehensive equipment package for a next-generation Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) under construction for DOF Group.

As part of the comprehensive equipment package, Palfinger Marine will supply a fully electric, frequency-controlled winch system. The advanced solution enables safe and efficient anchoring, mooring, deck handling, towing, and ice management under extreme offshore conditions.

The contract also includes a stern roller and the PALFINGER HSS (Hose Securing System), specifically designed to ensure the safe and secure fastening of hoses during fluid transfers between vessels and offshore drilling rigs.

Palfinger Marine will also provide the complete lifesaving appliances onboard, consisting of totally enclosed lifeboats and the corresponding hydraulic pivoting davits as well as life raft davits.

Each component is designed to meet the highest industry safety standards in accordance with the latest SOLAS/LSA regulations and are certified by Transport Canada.

The vessel, provisionally named SEADRAGON, will operate off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The vessel, which is currently under construction at CRIST S.A. in Poland, will be the next-generation OSV based on the MMC 995L SBC design from MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting.

StoGda Ship Design & Engineering is responsible for a working documentation and construction supervision during the vessel's construction at the shipyard.

The 110-meter long DP3 ice-class vessel will accommodate up to 164 people. It will feature two 1MWh battery packs and several generator sets for power supply, positioning, and propulsion, driving two main azimuth thrusters, a retractable azimuth thruster and two tunnel thrusters. Additionally, the vessel will be capable of operating on biofuel or a biofuel blend.

The vessel is configured to perform for a wide variety of services including down staffing and crew change, drilling support, on site safety standby, as well as emergency towing and ice management.

"This collaboration with CRIST S.A. once again proves that we meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. Engineered for harsh conditions, it will enable robust and secure operations, setting new benchmarks for the next generation of Offshore Support Vessels”, said Sverre Mowinckel-Nilsen, Head of Global Sales Solution Management at Palfinger Marine.