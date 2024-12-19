Noble Secures Work in Ghana and Gulf of Mexico for Its Drillship Pair

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured work for its Noble Venturer drillship, set for operations offshore Ghana, and Noble Globetrotter I drillship, which will be deployed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract for Noble Venturer is with Tullow Ghana, a subsidiary of U.K.-based Tullow Oil.

Starting in May 2025, the contract comes in direct continuation after completion of a campaign for Rhino Resources.

The contract is for six firm wells, estimated to span 360 days, with total contract value of $171 million.

After the first two wells, expected to be drilled in around 120 days, the contract will be suspended at zero rate until the end of 2025 to perform a planned SPS maintenance period including thruster replacement.

After this break, the contract will resume in January 2026 for the remaining four firm wells, expected to last about 240 days. The contract also includes three additional options of two wells each estimated at 120 days each.

“The Noble Venturer’s return to Ghana is a clear indication of the continued trust and confidence Tullow has placed in Noble, the rig, and most importantly the crew. We’re committed to delivering exceptional performance for Tullow and continued value to the Ghanaian economy,” said Blake Denton, Noble’s SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

The second contract Noble secured is for its Noble Globetrotter I drillship in the Gulf of Mexico, with an unnamed client.

Noble Globetrotter I drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

The contract is for one firm well with up to six optional wells comprising a total potential duration of around 200 days.

The contract is expected to start in early January 2025 , and has an estimated total contract value of $70 million if all options are exercised.

“This contract represents a great opportunity for our customer to benefit from the fuel efficient and versatile Globetrotter class technology,” added Denton.