NAM Extends BrandSafway’s Maintenance Contract for North Sea Assets

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services by BrandSafway has secured a six-year extension to its maintenance term contract with oil and gas production company NAM Offshore for its assets in Southern North Sea.

With a strong focus on safety and productivity, Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services will provide advanced access and maintenance services, to continue the 55-year partnership with NAM.

Brand’s services for NAM include access solutions, insulation and coating with the support of a dedicated and multi-skilled team to ensure smooth and efficient execution.

“We are delighted to receive this award and excited to further strengthen our collaboration with NAM Offshore in building an organization dedicated to continuous improvement. Central to this lasting partnership is our steadfast commitment to driving innovation and enhancing productivity,” said Otto Witjes, Director Offshore at Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Netherlands.

“Our shared commitment to operational excellence has played a key role in improving efficiency and optimizing maintenance processes. Brand’s proactive approach and focus on delivering outstanding performance in safety, quality and efficiency provides a strong foundation for the next 6 years of collaboration,” added Floris Schasfoort, Asset Manager ONEgas East at NAM.