Solstad’s AHTS Vessel Set for Petrobras Job

Normand Turquesa AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Normand Turquesa AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured a contract with Petrobras for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turquesa.

The four-year contract, subject to board approval, is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

The current contract for Normand Turquesa has been extended by nine months and runs until start of new contract.

According to Solstad, the vessel will now be fully committed until February 2030.

Normand Turquesa AHTS is of UT 722 L design, built in 2007. The Vessel is 80.4 meters long with the breadth of 18 meters.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe South America AHTS

