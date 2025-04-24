Black & Veatch Hires Norwegian Logistics Firm for Two FLNG Projects

Marinetrans, a Norway-based logistics specialist for the maritime and offshore industries, has secured the project logistics contract from Black & Veatch for two floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel construction projects.

Under the contracts, spanning from 2025 to 2027, Marinetrans will provide comprehensive project logistics services, including the transportation of critical components, large heavy-lift deliveries, supply chain coordination, and on-site logistics support worldwide.

These services will ensure the seamless execution of the FLNG vessel construction, a key development in global energy infrastructure.

“We are honored to be selected by Black & Veatch for these large projects. Our expertise in complex logistics and focus on operational excellence ensure the timely and efficient construction of these state-of-the-art FLNG vessels,” said Reidar Evensen, Group Director, Projects & Offshore at Marinetrans.

“Partnering with Marinetrans ensures that we have a reliable and experienced logistics provider to manage the intricate supply chain of these high-profile FLNG vessel projects. Their expertise in project logistics will play a crucial role in the successful execution of our operations,” added Christina Chai, Supply Chain Director at Black & Veatch.