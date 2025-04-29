Norway Grants Drilling Permit for Aker BP’s Wildcat Well in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 25/1-14 in production license 873 B, which is operated by Aker BP, with a 47.7% working interest.

Aside from Aker BP, the partners in the license are Equinor with 40% and ORLEN Upstream Norway with 12.3% shares.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.

The 210-built drilling rig is of the GVA 7500 type, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in South Korea. It is capable of working at water depths of 3,000 meters with drilling depth.