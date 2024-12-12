Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seaway7 Secures More Work at Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Seaway7)
(Credit: Seaway7)

Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm, a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn, has signed a vessel reservation agreement with Seaway7 to support the construction of the offshore wind farm being built in the U.K. North Sea.

The contract represents additional work for Seaway7 at the Dogger Bank offshore wind development, where it is currently installing monopile foundations and transition pieces.

The value of the agreement is between $150 million and $300 million, according to Seaway7, part of Subsea7 Group.

Seaway7’s vessels Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Alfa Lift are installation monopile foundations and transition pieces for the Dogger Bank B phase of the offshore wind farm project. The team completed installation of all 95 transition pieces on Dogger Bank A, and concluded the installation of the foundations for the first phase of the project.

A total of 277 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed across all three phases of the wind farm, with completion due in 2026.

When in full operation, the Dogger Bank will be the biggest offshore wind farm in the world, with 3.6 GW of installed capacity, which is enough to power six million UK households.

The first phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm started exporting electricity to British consumers in 2023.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

SGC-250, the Sarens’ giant crane nicknamed Big Carl by the Port of Ghent (Credit: Sarens)

Tugdock, Sarens to Develop Heavy Lift O&M Hub at ABP’s...
(Credit: Port of Esbjerg)

First Jacket Foundation for CVOW Substation Sets Sail from...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

Shell to add Two Wells at GoM Perdido Platform

Shell to add Two Wells at GoM

BOEM Advances Leasing for GoM Offshore Wind Energy

BOEM Advances Leasing for GoM

Woodside’s North West Shelf Project Gets Australian Gov’s Approval

Woodside’s North West Shelf Pr

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 for Pipeline Replacement at Abu Safah Field

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 f

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine