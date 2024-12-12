Seaway7 Secures More Work at Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm

Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm, a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn, has signed a vessel reservation agreement with Seaway7 to support the construction of the offshore wind farm being built in the U.K. North Sea.

The contract represents additional work for Seaway7 at the Dogger Bank offshore wind development, where it is currently installing monopile foundations and transition pieces.

The value of the agreement is between $150 million and $300 million, according to Seaway7, part of Subsea7 Group.

Seaway7’s vessels Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Alfa Lift are installation monopile foundations and transition pieces for the Dogger Bank B phase of the offshore wind farm project. The team completed installation of all 95 transition pieces on Dogger Bank A, and concluded the installation of the foundations for the first phase of the project.

A total of 277 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed across all three phases of the wind farm, with completion due in 2026.

When in full operation, the Dogger Bank will be the biggest offshore wind farm in the world, with 3.6 GW of installed capacity, which is enough to power six million UK households.

The first phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm started exporting electricity to British consumers in 2023.