DOF’s Two Subsea Vessels Get More Work off Brazil

(Credit: DOF Group)
(Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has secured work for two of its subsea vessels offshore Brazil.

DOF’s Skandi Achiever diving support vessel has been awarded an offshore service and survey contract in Brazil in support of a SURF project with operations planned to start in early May and covering three campaigns during 2025.

Furthermore, the company’s Skandi Salvador subsea construction vessel has had its charter, service, and survey contract with Subsea7 in support of SURF projects in Brazil extended until July 2025.

The contract foresees additional options, DOF said.

Built in 2007, the Skandi Achiever is 105.9 meters long and can accommodate 100 persons, and features an 18 men saturated diving system. It can perform subsea operations across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions.

Skandi Salvador is 105.9-meter-long flexible, large subsea construction vessel, built in 2009. The vessel is of STX ROV 06 design, and can accommodate 100 people.

