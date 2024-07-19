DOF Group Wins Multiple Deals with Petrobras in Brazil

Norwegian offshore supply vessel company DOF Group has secured multiple contracts with Petrobras for work offshore Brazil.

AHTS Skandi Jupiter and AHTS Skandi Mercury, both under management contracts with DOF, have been contracted by Petrobras to operate as AHTS 230t BP after the same competitive tender process earlier this year that led to the contract of Skandi Amazonas, Skandi Rio and Skandi Botafogo.

Both Skandi Jupiter and Skandi Mercury are currently operating in the North Sea region and are planned to be mobilized to Brazil after modifications to comply with Petrobras requirements.

Both contracts, with 3-year durations plus options, are scheduled to start by the second or third quarter of 2025 but can be adjusted by mutual agreement.

Also in Brazil, Skandi Salvador, a Brazilian built and flagged MPSV equipped with 140t AHC crane and two WROVs, was chartered by a first tier EPCI-SURF contractor for a 180-day firm period plus options, to support the operations at Petrobras pre-salt fields developments. The contract starts immediately, DOF Group said.

Skandi Salvador is currently operating for Petrobras at Libra as a MPSV with redelivery scheduled for the beginning of August. Geoholm has started the contract as a front runner until Skandi Salvador is released from her current commitments.

In parallel with the charter contract, the first tier EPCI Contractor also awarded a survey services contract on board of both vessels to DOF Subsea Brazil.

“We are pleased to announce several new contracts in our region Brazil. With Skandi Jupiter and Skandi Mercury we are expanding our fleet and further increasing our footprint in the AHTS segment in the region. With Salvador and Survey Services Contracts we are expanding our client base and reinforcing our position on Survey Services in Brazil,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group.