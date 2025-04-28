GLO Marine, VMS Group Land Multi-Vessel Retrofit Job for Tidewater

GLO Marine and VMS Group Denmark have secured a multi-vessel retrofit work for offshore support vessel operator Tidewater, expanding their role in the offshore energy sector.

Covering 16 vessels across three continents, including several in U.S. waters, the retrofit program marks an important step in both companies’ strategy to provide fleet-scale retrofit solutions to the international offshore vessels market.

The companies are executing a full-scope BWTS retrofit and lifecycle project management plan for Tidewater.

To date, starting December 2024, the teams have delivered 16 BWTS systems, surveyed 14 vessels, delivered 12 engineering packages approved by class, completed prefabrication and materials procurement for five, and retrofitted and commissioned two - with over 50 professionals involved across the U.S., Africa, and Europe.

The work is being delivered through a fully integrated EPCI model, with GLO Marine managing engineering, prefabrication, logistics, and installation. This approach ensures full control and benefits the client, which deals with only one point of contact throughout the project.

"By approaching this as a multi-vessel program rather than managing each vessel individually, we have successfully reduced engineering hours by 25% and materials and logistics costs by 15% per vessel.

“This achievement was made possible through the development of a plug-and-play system, which not only accelerates retrofit execution but also ensures cost reductions while maintaining the expected quality standards. Such impactful results are attainable only through well-aligned and collaborative efforts,” said Alin Pohilca, Operations Director at GLO Marine.

(Credit: GLO Marine)

GLO Marine and VMS Group combine deep engineering expertise, turnkey project control, and global delivery capacity—meeting the industry’s growing demand for upgrades done efficiently and with minimum impact on operations.

VMS brings deep experience in propulsion systems, engine overhauls, and global field support, while GLO Marine contributes class-approved engineering, procurement coordination, and turnkey execution.

“In today’s offshore energy landscape, no single company can tackle complexity alone. The ever more difficult challenges demand cross-border collaboration and a shared vision. Strategic partnerships like ours enable engineering, equipment, and service teams to act as one—delivering scalable, efficient, and future-ready solutions,” added Palle Andersen, Engineering Manager at VMS Group.