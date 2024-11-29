Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CIP Inks PPA for 500MW Taiwanese Offshore Wind Project

(Credit: CIP)
(Credit: CIP)

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP has signed a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) with Sino American Silicon Products and its renewable energy subsidiary Sustainable Energy Solution (SES), for the Fengmiao I offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The CPPA, signed by CIP through its Flagship Fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), represents a significant milestone in the industry's shift from selling electricity to Taipower to a business model that is entirely based on direct sales of electricity to corporations.

The project is located 35 km off the coast of Taichung City and plans to install 33 wind turbines with a total capacity of 500 MW.

Completion is expected by the end of 2027 and will secure a stable supply of green power to Taiwanese companies.

The full Fengmiao I offshore wind project will have a total capacity of 1,800MW.

Jan De Nul signed preferred supplier agreement with CIP back in January 2024 for the installation of subsea high-voltage export cable for the project, while CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), a joint venture set up by Belgian DEME and Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC, is in charge of the transport and installation of foundations.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Strategic Marine)

New Alliance Targets CTV Deliveries for Japanese Offshore...
Thor OHVS (Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

HSM Offshore Rolls Out High Voltage Substation for Thor...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

A-O-S Welcomes Its Third CTV for Offshore Wind Market

A-O-S Welcomes Its Third CTV f

CIP Inks PPA for 500MW Taiwanese Offshore Wind Project

CIP Inks PPA for 500MW Taiwane

Lime Petroleum Strengthens Its Norwegian Oil and Gas Portfolio

Lime Petroleum Strengthens Its

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine