CDWE to Install Foundations on CIP’s 500 MW Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), a joint venture set up by Belgian DEME and Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC, has secured a contract from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for transport and installation of foundations for 500 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The deal marks the first foundation transport and installation contract signed in Taiwan’s offshore wind 3.1 zonal development.

Following past successful collaboration in Changfang and Xidao project and the Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, CDWE will work again with CIP and deploy its heavy lift marine installation vessel GreenJade for the foundation installation work.

Fengmiao wind farm is aimed to be in operation in 2027, with the construction works expected to begin in 2025.

“Being a local Contractor, CDWE is committed to the localization objectives set by the government and is proud to be selected and play a key role in building Taiwan’s sustainable future with our fleet – Green Jade, following her proven capabilities of successful offshore installation works within less than a year after delivery,” CDWE said in a statement.

CIP has been awarded capacity for the Fengmia 1 project in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction.

The project is being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of CIP.