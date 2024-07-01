Jan de Nul Gets Export Cables Installation Job for Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has signed preferred supplier agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the installation of subsea high-voltage export cable for Fengmiao I offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The subsea cables, about 90 km long, will bring the wind energy generated at the 500 MW Fengmiao I wind farm ashore to Taichung City.

Fengmiao I will provide power for about half a million households, and is part of the larger Fengmiao wind project.

The wind farm is located approximately 35 km off the coast of Taichung and has a total capacity of 1,800MW.

Jan De Nul Group will connect the offshore substation of Fengmiao I to the onshore grid via two AC high-voltage cables.

To do so, it will deploy its cable-laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh. Jan de Nul is in charge for transport and installation of the cables, including the protection of crossings with other cables.

The cables have a length of 45 km and 44 km respectively and weigh more than eight thousand tonnes altogether.

“The Fengmiao wind farm brings us another step closer to a world driven by renewable energy. Jan De Nul Group is a big believer in the energy transition and has the knowledge, skills and equipment to make that transition a reality. The two new XL cable-laying vessels we recently ordered prove that we are going all-out for green electricity,” said Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul.