Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Jan de Nul Gets Export Cables Installation Job for Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

Willem de Vlamingh vessel (Credit: Jan de Nul)
Willem de Vlamingh vessel (Credit: Jan de Nul)

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has signed preferred supplier agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the installation of subsea high-voltage export cable for Fengmiao I offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The subsea cables, about 90 km long, will bring the wind energy generated at the 500 MW Fengmiao I wind farm ashore to Taichung City.

Fengmiao I will provide power for about half a million households, and is part of the larger Fengmiao wind project.

The wind farm is located approximately 35 km off the coast of Taichung and has a total capacity of 1,800MW.

Jan De Nul Group will connect the offshore substation of Fengmiao I to the onshore grid via two AC high-voltage cables.

To do so, it will deploy its cable-laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh. Jan de Nul is in charge for transport and installation of the cables, including the protection of crossings with other cables.

The cables have a length of 45 km and 44 km respectively and weigh more than eight thousand tonnes altogether.

“The Fengmiao wind farm brings us another step closer to a world driven by renewable energy. Jan De Nul Group is a big believer in the energy transition and has the knowledge, skills and equipment to make that transition a reality. The two new XL cable-laying vessels we recently ordered prove that we are going all-out for green electricity,” said Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Acta Marine)

Acta Marine’s CSOV Newbuild to Sail Under French Flag
(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Installs First Turbine at Germany’s Largest...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Lebanon Pushes Deadline for Offshore Oil and Gas Licensing Round

Lebanon Pushes Deadline for Of

Saipem Starts Work at French Offshore Wind Project

Saipem Starts Work at French O

Hanwha Ocean Names New Head of Offshore Engineering

Hanwha Ocean Names New Head of

Kongsberg Debuts Underwater Mountable Thruster with PM Motor

Kongsberg Debuts Underwater Mo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine