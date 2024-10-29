TotalEnergies Makes Additional Gas Discovery at Harald Field in Danish North Sea

TotalEnergies has discovered additional gas condensate resources in the new well at the Harald field in the Danish North Sea, which could start producing through the existing Harald and Tyra facilities before the end of 2024.

Located in shallow waters, 250 km off the west coast of Denmark, the Harald East Middle Jurassic (HEMJ-1X) well was drilled in the Eastern part of Harald field and encountered 48 meters of net gas condensate pay in a good quality reservoir.

TotalEnergies said the HEMJ-1X well will be immediately connected to the Harald platform and is expected to start producing before the end of the year through the existing Harald and Tyra facilities.

“The success of the Harald East Middle Jurassic well, nearby our Harald facilities in Denmark, demonstrates the strength of our Exploration strategy. This additional discovery at the Harald field will contribute to Danish energy supply by boosting our existing production in the North Sea in line with the Danish National Compromise”, said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration at TotalEnergies.

The well is expected to be brought on stream in connection with the Tyra start-up, developed by Danish Underground Consortium.

TotalEnergies is the operator of the Danish Underground Consortium with a 43,2% working interest, alongside joint venture partners BlueNord (36,8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).

“I am very pleased with the preliminary results from the HEMJ well and look forward to the well being completed and on production

"Pending further data and final results, the HEMJ well is expected to increase production from the Harald field in the Danish Underground Consortium, extend the life of the Harald hub and contribute to energy security of supply in Denmark and Europe,” added Miriam Lykke, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.