Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor’s Wildcat Well in North Sea Fails to Deliver

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor and its partners have drilled a dry well in the Garantiana NV prospect in the North Sea.

Wildcat well 34/6-8 S was drilled in production license 554, which was awarded in 2010 (Awards in pre-defined areas 2009). This is the eighth well drilled in this production license.

Equinor is the operator of the license with 40% stake, while its partners Aker BP and Vår Energi hold 30% stakes each.

The well was drilled about 4 kilometers northwest of the 34/6-5 S Garantiana West discovery, made in 2021, and about 120 kilometers west of Florø.

The drilling operation was conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Venture Global)

Venture Global to Supply LNG to Italy's Eni Under 20-Year...
COSLProspector drilling rig (Credit: COSL)

Equinor Finds Gas Near Castberg Field in Barents Sea
The Troll C platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

Equinor Hires Aker Solutions for Norwegian Oil and Gas...
Brage production, drilling and accommodation facility (Credit: OKEA)

OKEA Spuds Exploration Well in North Sea

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Transocean Scoops $199M in Second Quarter Drilling Rig Deals

Transocean Scoops $199M in Sec

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore (Video)

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Ent

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT Partners Up with Helix for

Worley Inks FEED Contract for Scottish Floating Wind Farm

Worley Inks FEED Contract for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine