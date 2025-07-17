Equinor’s Wildcat Well in North Sea Fails to Deliver

Equinor and its partners have drilled a dry well in the Garantiana NV prospect in the North Sea.

Wildcat well 34/6-8 S was drilled in production license 554, which was awarded in 2010 (Awards in pre-defined areas 2009). This is the eighth well drilled in this production license.

Equinor is the operator of the license with 40% stake, while its partners Aker BP and Vår Energi hold 30% stakes each.

The well was drilled about 4 kilometers northwest of the 34/6-5 S Garantiana West discovery, made in 2021, and about 120 kilometers west of Florø.

The drilling operation was conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.