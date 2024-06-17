BlueNord Spuds Harald East Well in Danish North Sea

Norway-based oil and gas company BlueNord has started drilling operations at the Harald East Middle Jurassic well (HEMJ), which could start delivering gas by the end of 2024, set to be exported through the Tyra East facilities.

The HEMJ was spudded in the Harald East area, located close to the Norwegian border, with Shelf Drilling’s Shelf Drilling Winner jack-up rig.

If the well is successful, it could deliver production by end of 2024. The expected gain from the well is estimated to up to 8 mmboe net to BlueNord of which approximately 80% is expected to be gas.

The gas will be exported through the Tyra East facilities.

The concept for hook-up and potential life extension of Harald will be decided after the well has been drilled, the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), which is developing the project, said earlier.

DUC is a joint venture involving TotalEnergies (43,2%), BlueNord (36,8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).

“We will drill through the chalk reservoir and then into the Jurassic reservoir which has very promising qualities. If successful, the expected gains from HEMJ could be significant to BlueNord, and we look forward to seeing the results later this year," said Miriam Lykke, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.