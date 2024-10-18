Subsea7 Introduces New Barge Docking Method at Saudi Aramco’s Oil and Gas Project

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has completed all floatover installation operations using an innovative installation method on Saudi Aramco’s oil and gas project offshore Saudi Arabia.

Subsea7 used only tugs and soft mooring lines connected to the jacket for barge docking without deployment of anchors on the seabed for Saudi Aramco’s Marjan increment program 2 (MIP2).

According to the company, which used the new method for the first time, it posed no risk of damage to sea assets and allowed the installation duration to be reduced by decreasing the risk of stand-by waiting for longer weather windows.

The TP12 topside floatover installation was safely completed offshore, maneuvering the 400 ft cargo barge carrying the 4600MT topside into the jacket slot position and then lowering onto its six leg supports, in less than 24 hours in an operation conducted in July 2024.

The Marjan oil and gas field is located in the Arabian Gulf off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Aramco’s Marjan increment program is an integrated development project, implemented to increase the production capacity from the field.

“Thanks to the solid and close collaboration between operation and engineering team members, we were able to develop a method that did not require placing anchors on the seabed thereby removing any risk for the existing subsea assets and reducing the installation duration. We expect this to become a standard for future similar activities in the region,” said Andrea Simonelli, Projects and Operations Director for the Middle East.

“This achievement embodies our efforts and commitment to deliver safe and predictable operations through innovation, across all our projects,” added Jerome Perrin, GPC East Projects and Operations Director.