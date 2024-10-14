North Sea Crude: Ekofisk and Forties Lose Ground

North Sea Ekofisk and Forties crude differentials lost ground in the week's opening session on keen selling interest in the Platts window.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Indications are on a free-on-board (FOB) basis unless marked as cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) or delivered at place (DAP).

* No deals, a trade source said.

* Ekofisk: BP offered a cargo with Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 dates at dated Brent plus $1.80 CIF Rotterdam.

* The offer equated to around dated plus $1.02 on a FOB basis, Reuters calculations suggested.

* On Friday, BP had offered an Ekofisk cargo with Nov. 1-3 dates at dated Brent plus $1.95 FOB.

* Ekofisk: There were two other offers on Monday. Glencore offered Nov. 10-12 at dated plus $1.80 FOB, and TotalEnergies offered Nov. 3-5 at dated plus $1.25 FOB.

* Forties: Glencore offered a cargo loading Nov. 13-15 at dated Brent plus 75 cents.

* Forties was last in the window on Thursday, when Gunvor bid Nov. 4-6 at dated Brent plus $1.10.

* Other North Sea grades: No indications





(Reuters - Reporting by Robert Harvey; Editing by Tasim Zahid)