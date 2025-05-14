First European Built CO2 Carrier for CCS Projects Officially Launched

INEOS and Royal Wagenborg have launch and named the first European built offshore CO2 carrier for carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, marking a major for Project Greensand and CCS schemes across the EU.

The CO2 carrier has been named Carbon Destroyer 1 at the ceremony held at the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the Netherlands, as part of the partnership between Royal Wagenborg and INEOS Energy.

The Carbon Destroyer 1 carrier is based on Wagenborg’s EasyMax design and has been specially adapted for handling CO₂ under pressure and at low temperatures.

It is built to the highest safety and environmental standards, aligning with maritime sustainability goals.

Through Project Greensand, Denmark is positioning itself as a hub for CO2 storage in Europe, and Carbon Destroyer 1 will connect emitters with permanent, commercial scale offshore CO2 storage.

The vessel is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025 or early 2026 – when Project Greensand’s is due to begin permanent commercial scale CO2 storage operations.

“Carbon destroyer 1 will transport captured CO2 from across Europe, creating a virtual pipeline between the point of capture and permanent storage deep beneath the seabed of the North Sea. The delivery of the first dedicated offshore CO2 carrier is a prerequisite for commercial scale CCS across the continent,” said Mads Weng Gade, CEO of INEOS Energy Europe.

The vessel will operate between the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark and the Nini West offshore platform.

In Port of Esbjerg construction is currently underway on a new CO2 terminal, which will serve as the onshore hub for receiving, storing, and loading liquefied CO2 onto the vessel.

Once established, the terminal will include six large storage tanks and essential infrastructure to support continuous and scalable CO2 transport to the offshore storage site.

Captured CO2 – initially from Danish biogas plants – will be delivered to the terminal by truck, temporarily stored, and then transferred to Carbon Destroyer 1.

From there, the vessel will sail to the Nini Field, where the CO2 will be injected over 1,800 meters beneath the seabed into depleted oil reservoirs that have been certified for safe, long-term storage.