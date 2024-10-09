Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrofac to Support Marathon Oil’s Activities in Equatorial Guinea

(Credit: Petrofac)
Oilfield services provider Petrofac has secured a new master service agreement (MSA) with Marathon Oil to support its key onshore and offshore assets in Equatorial Guinea.

Under the agreement Petrofac will provide technical authority and discipline engineering support, ensuring operational excellence, integrity and safety.

It will support key onshore and offshore assets, including five offshore steel jacket facilities in the Alba Field and the Alba Gas Plant onshore.

This builds upon Petrofac’s relationship and track record with Marathon Oil having previously provided engineering, construction, operations and maintenance services to their Brae assets in the North Sea.

“This award is testament to our growing reputation in the region as a safe and efficient service provider, delivering value for our clients. Africa is a key focus area for our business - we look forward to building our relationship with Marathon Oil, supporting its assets in Equatorial Guinea,” said Alex Macdonald, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East and Africa, for Asset Solutions.

With operations in Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Senegal and Mauritania already established, the new contract for Petrofac in Equatorial Guinea follows the award of a Technical Services Contract by Compañía Nacional de Petróleos de Guinea Ecuatorial (GEPetrol), the national oil company of Equatorial Guinea.

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Schottel’s Swift Anchor Tech Could Cut Floating Wind LCoE for 12%, Study Finds

SMD Inks Service Agreements with SEAJET and Global Marine

Energy Related Emissions to Peak in 2024 as Energy Transition Marks Progress, DNV Says

East Timor Eyes Chinese Partners for Stalled Greater Sunrise Gas Development

